An undated courtesy photo of Julia Smith, a senior at Cedar Springs High School and student of the week.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan student is writing her ticket to success by keeping her head in the books.

Julia Smith is a senior at Cedar Springs High School. She has a 4.33 GPA and is using her love for math to explore a career in accounting.

When Smith is not doing homework or studying, she is volunteering at church or splitting her time between the National Honor Society and the student council.

Aside from her scholastic achievements, Smith said she wants to be remembered as a good person and a champion of all things Cedar Springs.

“I think I’m really dedicated to what I do,” said Smith. “If there’s something that I take on, I’ll do it. Even if it’s not the funniest thing, I’ll do it with everything I have, which I think helps a lot with my classes, too.”

Smith said she plans to attend Davenport University, which is already taking dual enrollment courses.