ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You might see this week’s student of the week on the front lines or even in the office in the future. He has big dreams that could one day help him lead our country.

Liam Reynolds is a senior at Allendale High School. He enjoys running cross country and has been president of his class every year. He gives back to his community, so much so that he logged more than 100 hours of community service last year.

He likes politics as well. He says his grandparents helped spark that interest.

Reynolds has big goals. He hopes to take his passions for politics and the community and merge them into his dream job.

“I feel like my ultimate goal is as a leader, my school, and hopefully as an eventual leader. If all goes well in Congress, to bring all sides of this perspective to the table in order to unite under one common goal, whatever that may be,” said Reynolds.

He says he plans to go to Michigan State University or get into a military academy after graduation.