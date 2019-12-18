Saying Goodbye to Eva Aguirre Cooper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All good things have to come to an end and we bid farewell to one of our own, Eva Aguirre Cooper, who has been with WOOD TV8 for 22 years.

Eva is off to a new venture that fits perfectly into her career in Miami, Florida where she will take the role of Vice President of Community Partnership of Univision. There she will work with individual markets to help instate community partnerships like the ones she helped form here at WOOD TV8.

Community is in my DNA and the transition to Univision fits well being that my heritage is Latina. My home and heart will always be in West Michigan. WOOD TV8 and its viewers have become a part of my family. Eva Aguirre Cooper

When asked which memory from WOOD TV8 that Eva will treasure the most, she reflected on the power and impact of the WOOD TV8 brand and medium when there is a real need within the West Michigan community and how WOOD TV8 steps up to help.

We will miss you, Eva, but we wish you all the best in your new career! Congrats!