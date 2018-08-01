Community

Save Summer: Michigan Blood Drive

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 02:22 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 06:29 PM EDT

This Thursday, Aug. 2, WOOD TV8 is partnering with Michigan Blood to encourage people to donate and Help Save our Summer.

We'll be at Michigan Blood’s Grand Rapids donor center, 1036 Fuller Avenue NE. Donors are asked to schedule appointments by calling 1-866-MIBLOOD (866.642.5663). 

Summer can be a critical time making the need for life-saving blood all the more important to treat patients in emergencies. Donations of all types are needed. 

WOOD TV8's eightWest team will be there in the morning for a special dedicated show with Michigan Blood on the importance of giving and why the need is great now for blood donations.

Help save a life and call for an appointment today at 866-MIBLOOD (866.642.5663). 

