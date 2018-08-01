Save Summer: Michigan Blood Drive

Michigan Blood

This Thursday, Aug. 2, WOOD TV8 is partnering with Michigan Blood to encourage people to donate and Help Save our Summer.

We'll be at Michigan Blood’s Grand Rapids donor center, 1036 Fuller Avenue NE. Donors are asked to schedule appointments by calling 1-866-MIBLOOD (866.642.5663).

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Summer can be a critical time making the need for life-saving blood all the more important to treat patients in emergencies. Donations of all types are needed.

WOOD TV8's eightWest team will be there in the morning for a special dedicated show with Michigan Blood on the importance of giving and why the need is great now for blood donations.

Help save a life and call for an appointment today at 866-MIBLOOD (866.642.5663).