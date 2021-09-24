Samaritas busy this fall with foster care, refugee, substance abuse help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On the Media Arts Center Plaza Friday, members from Samaritas joined the WOOD TV8 noon broadcast to talk about the important work it is doing this fall. 

Its Refugee Services and New Americans work is helping 350 people from Afghanistan find refuge in America. They’ve also approved 1,000 New Americans

On Oct. 11, Samaritas will host a Substance Use Disorder Forum. The virtual event is meant to help explore the warning signs of addiction, long-term care options and ways to break the stigma connected with drug abuse recovery. 

Learn more about Samaritas’s busy fall by watching the interview above.

