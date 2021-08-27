Results in from first Football Frenzy Food Drive at Hastings HS

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hastings High School student body hopes its performance in week 1 of the Frenzy football season matches what the Saxons football team did at Baum Stadium — a 30-6 win over Thornapple Kellogg.

The Saxons students were the first in an eight-week competition against other local schools in the inaugural Football Frenzy Food Drive to bring in donations of nonperishable food. The food is being delivered to Feeding America partners and then distributed directly back into their communities.

After the food was gathered from Hastings High School Thursday morning, the WOOD TV8 Community Affairs team brought it to South Michigan Food Bank, where it was weighed and counted and set aside to be handed back out to those who need it most.

In total, the Saxons set the bar high by bringing in 290 pounds of found, which come out to 241 meals for those facing food insecurity.

Now it’s up to the other seven stops on the Frenzy Tailgate tour to try to beat that number and be crowned the 2021 Football Frenzy Food Drive Champions. The Wayland Wildcats in week 2 are now on the clock.

WOOD TV8 and our parent company Nexstar have partnered with Feeding America for a three-year, $2 million campaign to fight hunger across America. Find out more about that initiative here or donate directly to your community and join us in the fight against hunger.