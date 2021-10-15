Results are in for Frenzy Food Drive, they show West Michigan’s generosity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The results are in from an eight-week season of the first-ever Football Frenzy Food Drive and they show that West Michigan is the real winner. With stops in eight communities, each proved that they care about the needs of their neighbor by donating hundreds of pounds of food each week.

The food was taken back to Feeding America West Michigan and through their network of resources it will find its way back into a pantry in those communities, directly impacting the one in eight adults that struggle with food insecurity.

While West Michigan and the other 26 counties served by Feeding America West Michigan win from these communities’ generosity, it is a competition between the eight schools and there can only be one winner.

When the Daybreak Tailgate made its final stop at Forest Hills Central on this morning, the Rangers knew the mark they had to beat to take the title. Grandville in Week 5 of the Tailgate donated 3,791 pounds of food.

When the Feeding America truck driver arrived at FHC this morning and saw the pile of food, he mouthed the word, “wow.” The haul was impressive, packed boxes of heavy canned goods on nine wooden pallets. At first glance, it looked like we would have a new leader.

The results came in shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. After getting the total from the FHC Tailgate, the communications manager had to double-check with the warehouse that the figure was accurate — they weighed the food for a second time.

Forest Hills Central was the runner-up in the Football Frenzy Food Drive — the Rangers donated 3,559 pounds of food, making Grandville the first-ever Frenzy Food Drive Champions.

The Bulldogs will be awarded a 2021 WOOD TV8 Frenzy Food Drive Championship banner, to be presented to the school at a home basketball game this year.

In all, between the eight participating communities, 13,574 pounds of food were donated. That amount will provide at least 11,311 meals to families facing hunger.