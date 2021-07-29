Protect your identity and the environment, Mercantile Shred Days are back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Saturday, Mercantile Bank of Michigan kicks off the start of a nearly two month effort to help protect your identity, declutter your space and protect the environment — Shred Days are back.
The West Michigan based bank is opening up a number of their area locations on specific days for the community to bring in any sensitive and confidential information and have it safely destructed and recycled all for free, with a limit of five boxes.
Saturday, July 31st is the first of ten events. It will be held at their Kalamazoo – Drake Road location from 10 a.m. until noon.
Here’s the schedule and location for the remaining nine Shred Days:
- Grand Rapids – Knapp’s Corner
Friday, August 6 3156 Knapp St NE
10:00am-12:00pm Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- Belding
Friday, August 13 9344 W. Belding Rd.
10:00am-12:00pm Belding, MI 48809
- Mt. Pleasant-Pickard
Friday, August 20 4699 E. Pickard St.
10:00am-12:00pm Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
- Lakeview
Friday, August 20 9531 N. Greenville Rd.
2:00pm-4:00pm Lakeview, MI 48850
- West Branch – Hansen House
Friday, August 27 601 W. Houghton Ave.
10:00am-12:00pm West Branch, MI 48661
- Rose City
Friday, August 27 505 S. Bennett St.
2:00pm-4:00pm Rose City, MI 48654
- Alma Northtown
Friday, September 10 7300 N. Alger Rd.
10:00am-12:00pm Alma, MI 48801
- Ionia – Southside
Thursday, September 16 2600 S. State Rd.
10:00am-12:00pm Ionia, MI 48846
- St. Johns-South
Friday, September 17 1065 Superior Dr.
10:00am-12:00pm St. Johns, MI 48879