Protect your identity and the environment, Mercantile Shred Days are back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Saturday, Mercantile Bank of Michigan kicks off the start of a nearly two month effort to help protect your identity, declutter your space and protect the environment — Shred Days are back.

The West Michigan based bank is opening up a number of their area locations on specific days for the community to bring in any sensitive and confidential information and have it safely destructed and recycled all for free, with a limit of five boxes.

Saturday, July 31st is the first of ten events. It will be held at their Kalamazoo – Drake Road location from 10 a.m. until noon.

Here’s the schedule and location for the remaining nine Shred Days:

Grand Rapids – Knapp’s Corner

Friday, August 6 3156 Knapp St NE

10:00am-12:00pm Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Belding

Friday, August 13 9344 W. Belding Rd.

10:00am-12:00pm Belding, MI 48809

Mt. Pleasant-Pickard

Friday, August 20 4699 E. Pickard St.

10:00am-12:00pm Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858

Lakeview

Friday, August 20 9531 N. Greenville Rd.

2:00pm-4:00pm Lakeview, MI 48850

West Branch – Hansen House

Friday, August 27 601 W. Houghton Ave.

10:00am-12:00pm West Branch, MI 48661

Rose City

Friday, August 27 505 S. Bennett St.

2:00pm-4:00pm Rose City, MI 48654

Alma Northtown

Friday, September 10 7300 N. Alger Rd.

10:00am-12:00pm Alma, MI 48801

Ionia – Southside

Thursday, September 16 2600 S. State Rd.

10:00am-12:00pm Ionia, MI 48846