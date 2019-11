GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is reminding people that all of its cats are currently free to adopt.

Last week, you met Diindiisi, one of many cats at the shelter looking for homes. Above, you can see a few more of them.

All of the cats up for adoption a the shelter are already spayed or neutered and have had their first round of vaccinations.

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.