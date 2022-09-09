Peter is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a four-legged friend to add to your family? The Kent County Animal Shelter has two dogs who are looking for their fur-ever home.

Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He loves to go for car rides, walks by the river and wading around in the water. When he’s not on an adventure, he loves snuggles on the couch.

Staff at the shelter describe Peter as a goofy, sweet boy who will happily sit and your feet and lean into you while you scratch his ears.

Monty is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Monty, a 4-year-old Boxer mix, is described as the “easiest dog” by his foster family. He loves snuggles, going for walks and taking naps. He will also watch over your food and never touches it.

He is house trained, knows commands and does fine when left alone.

The shelter said Monty is in foster but will be back at the shelter for a couple of days while his fosters are out of town.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.