GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love the outdoors.

Gary is a 7-year-old hound mix. He has plenty of energy left and enjoys long walks. He’s very sweet and loves treats.

Muffin is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She’s living with a foster family now and they say she loves going for walks and hiking. She also likes to relax at the end of the day.

Muffin is crate- and house-trained and knows several commands.

Muffin, who is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.