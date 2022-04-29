GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love the outdoors.
Gary is a 7-year-old hound mix. He has plenty of energy left and enjoys long walks. He’s very sweet and loves treats.
Muffin is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She’s living with a foster family now and they say she loves going for walks and hiking. She also likes to relax at the end of the day.
Muffin is crate- and house-trained and knows several commands.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.