Kent County Animal Shelter waiving fees Fri., Sat.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving fees Friday and Saturday as it works to send as many pets as possible to forever homes.

One of those pets is Aaron, who has been at the shelter since August. He likes to ride in the car and play outdoors.

You could also take home Max, a 9-year-old beagle who’s good with kids and other pets. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and senior animals do come with a few advantages: they’re already house-trained and socialized and you know their temperament.

On Friday and Saturday, you can take a cat home from the shelter for free. People who want a dog will have to pay only the $17 licensing fee; the adoption fee is being waived. The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the event.

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.