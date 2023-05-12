GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a tuxedo cat and sweet dog.

Zeus is a tuxedo cat with big green eyes who loves to relax in the sunlight. Because he’s just 10 months old, he also has fun chasing toys and rolling in catnip.

Zeus is up for adoption at KCAS. (Courtesy)

Millie is an American Staffordshire terrier mix. She loves to snuggle with people and take long walks. Staff members describe Millie as “sweet and quiet” and say she is still adjusting to the shelter, so she likes to keep them company in the office area. The 4-year-old dog has lived with cats and other dogs before.

Millie is described as sweet and quiet. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.