GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs looking for their fur-ever homes.
Veronica is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that is the perfect partner for fun-filled days and cozy nights. The shelter said she is the perfect size for snuggles and a great attention hoarder.
“Smart as a whip, she is looking to play a new game called ‘find my forever home.’ If you are looking for a dog with a zest for life and a knack for turning ordinary moments into extraordinary adventures, Veronica is your girl!” the shelter said.
Onyx is a 1 1/2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He is energetic and always eager to learn new tricks and make new friends.
“Onyx is the kind of dog who’ll turn a simple game of fetch into a comedy show, making everyone around him chuckle… This delightful dog is waiting for a loving home where his intelligence and humor can be fully appreciated,” the shelter said.
For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.