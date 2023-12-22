GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs looking for their fur-ever homes.

Veronica is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that is the perfect partner for fun-filled days and cozy nights. The shelter said she is the perfect size for snuggles and a great attention hoarder.

“Smart as a whip, she is looking to play a new game called ‘find my forever home.’ If you are looking for a dog with a zest for life and a knack for turning ordinary moments into extraordinary adventures, Veronica is your girl!” the shelter said.

Veronica is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Onyx is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Onyx is a 1 1/2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. He is energetic and always eager to learn new tricks and make new friends.

“Onyx is the kind of dog who’ll turn a simple game of fetch into a comedy show, making everyone around him chuckle… This delightful dog is waiting for a loving home where his intelligence and humor can be fully appreciated,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.