GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a sweet husky and an energetic puppy.
Tweety is a 5-month-old Labrador retriever mix with cute lopsided ears. Still a puppy, she’s “just a ball of energy,” shelter director Angela Hollinshead said. She loves treats and toys.
She also loves people. In the WOOD TV8 studio Friday, she was thrilled to give Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood hugs and kisses.
She gets along well with dogs, too, and has made friends with a beagle at the shelter.
Clicker is a 3-year-old Siberian husky mix. The shelter says he’s very sweet, well-mannered and social. He loves to play with toys and has an “adorable” howl, the shelter said. He’s a good friend to take a hike with or to just hang out on the couch with.
Right now, Clicker can be adopted for $17.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.