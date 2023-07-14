GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a sweet husky and an energetic puppy.

Tweety is a 5-month-old Labrador retriever mix with cute lopsided ears. Still a puppy, she’s “just a ball of energy,” shelter director Angela Hollinshead said. She loves treats and toys.

She also loves people. In the WOOD TV8 studio Friday, she was thrilled to give Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood hugs and kisses.

She gets along well with dogs, too, and has made friends with a beagle at the shelter.

Tweety is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (July 14, 2023)

Clicker is a 3-year-old Siberian husky mix. The shelter says he’s very sweet, well-mannered and social. He loves to play with toys and has an “adorable” howl, the shelter said. He’s a good friend to take a hike with or to just hang out on the couch with.

Right now, Clicker can be adopted for $17.

Clicker is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.