GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a snuggly dog and an outgoing cat.

Turbo is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says he is the life of the party who loves camping, hiking, snuggles on the couch and everyone. So if you are looking for an 87-pound outgoing buddy, Turbo is the four-legged friend for you.

Seger is an 8-year-old Domestic Short Hair mix. He is said to be an outgoing and active cat with a beautiful grey coat and green eyes. If you visit the shelter, you can find him lounging around the cattery.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.