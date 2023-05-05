GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are an adventurous puppy and snuggly dog.

Copper is a 5-month-old American foxhound mix. He’s still little but should be about 65 pounds once fully-grown. He is energetic and likes to bark, so he probably wouldn’t do well in an apartment complex. He is food-motivated and has already learned how to sit. The shelter says he’s sweet and likes to meet people.

Tuck is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. This is the second time he’s been featured as a pet of the week.

The shelter says he has been stressed out in the shelter, so he spends most of his time in its “real-life room,” which has a shaggy rug and futon. He likes jumping in the water, riding in the car and snuggling. He gets along well with other dogs.

Tuck is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.