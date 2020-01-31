KCAS Pets of the Week: Tony and Yoda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Tony and Yoda, this week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Tony. Tony is a 2-year-old Boxer mix who was surrendered by his owner when the owner after he ran away too many times.

Tony would love to find a family that can keep him safe and secure – another dog in the home would be helpful to keep Tony occupied!

Next, meet Yoda, who is a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix. Yoda has lived with dogs, cats and kids, so he’s a great fit for any family. He is sweet, calm and loves to give kisses, too!

For more information on adopting Tony, Yoda or any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.