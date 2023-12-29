GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a friendly dog and a one-of-a-kind cat.

Tomato is a 6-year-old petite domestic long-haired cat. Despite being blind, this curious cat loves to explore every nook and cranny — even remembering her way around.

“She asks that you don’t keep rearranging the furniture to assist with her learning the layout,” the shelter said.

Her mellow demeanor makes her perfect for a slow-paced lifestyle and quiet evenings.

Tomato is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Angie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Angie is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that loves playing with toys and relaxing in a fluffy dog bed. The shelter says this friendly, cuddly pup loves to make people laugh with her playful antics.

“Her unique brand of humor and unending love make her the perfect companion,” the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.