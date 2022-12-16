GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a lovable bunny and a playful dog.

Nibbles is an American mix rabbit. This social rabbit loves to be held. The shelter staff thinks she was abandoned prior to arriving at KCAS as a stray.

Nibbles is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Dec. 16, 2022)

Nibbles is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Dec. 16, 2022)

Toffee is a 1-year-old Mastiff mix who “needs to get out of the shelter.” KCAS said the 80-pound pup is bored and letting staff members know it. She loves to play, run, cuddle, zoom and play some more.

Toffee is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. Toffee is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

The shelter said she needs someone who will help teach her manners. She’s food motivated and ready to learn.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.