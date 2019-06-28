KCAS Pets of the Week: Titan and Oscar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a furry friend who loves to give kisses, this week’s pets of the week have you covered.

First up is Titan. He’s a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix.

Titan can be a little shy when you first meet him, but he’s mellow and loves to give kisses. Titan loves calm places, being petted and lots of treats. While he’s a great pup, he could use some help building his confidence and walking nicely on a leash.

Next is Oscar. He’s about a year old and came to Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray. Oscar is an adorable, energetic pup who can be shy of some new things, but warms up quickly and loves giving kisses too.

For more about Titan, Oscar or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

