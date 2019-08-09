KCAS Pets of the Week: Titan and Johnny

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Titan and Johnny, this week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Titan, who is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. Titan can be shy at first, but he’s very mellow and loves to give kisses.

Titan has been at KCAS for quite a while and is in need of a forever home. He loves treats and calm places. Could he be a good fit for your family?

Next, meet Johnny. Johnny is one of several guinea pigs at KCAS — and they also have several rabbits up for adoption.

Johnny is 8 months old and very friendly. He also has a brother at the shelter in need of a home.

Both Titan and Johnny are available for adoption during the Empty the Shelters event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is going on this Friday and Saturday at KCAS. For more details, click here.

For more about Titan, Johnny or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.