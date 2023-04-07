GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are an active pup, an older couch potato and a big, loving mastiff.

Tinkles is a 3-month-old Labrador retriever mix who came to the shelter as a stray. She’s got plenty of energy and loves meeting people. In the News 8 studio Friday, she made instant friends with anchor Susan Shaw. Shelter staff says Tinkles is starting to learn commands like sit and is food-motivated.

Tinkles doesn’t have any experience with kids, so Angela Hollinshead said families should proceed with caution but that Tinkles could likely be trained to get along with children and grow out of bad habits.

Francis is a 9-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He likes going on walks and car rides so he can stick his head out the window. But since he’s a little older, he also loves to just lounge around and doesn’t need an active family. His favorite toy is a tennis ball.

Egypt is a 7-year-old Neapolitan mastiff mix who is about 100 pounds but acts like a lap dog, giving slobbery kisses. She likes a cozy bed and belly rubs, as well as bath time and treats.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.