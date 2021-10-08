KCAS Pets of the Week: Tiffy and Helena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to grow your family by one furball, this week’s pets of the week may be the perfect answer.

Tiffy is a staff favorite at the Kent County Animal Shelter. She’s 5 years old, sweet and calm. The animal shelter says Tiffy is well-mannered and enjoys the company of other dogs and kids, making her a good fit in most homes.

Next is Helena the kitten, who came to the shelter as a stray. She’s 3 months old, very sweet and a purr machine. Helena is full of energy and loves to play and run.

All pets will be spayed or neutered and given all the necessary vaccines upon adoption. For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS or becoming a foster, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.