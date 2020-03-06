KCAS Pets of the Week: Thor and Kelley

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adopted pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a dog with the name of a superhero and a cuddly kitty.

Thor, a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, with a happy disposition and a love for car rides. He gets along with other dogs and cats, but would not be right for a home with small children.

If you’re looking for a cat, you might consider Kelley, who’s around 3. She seems to get along well with other cats and likes to sit up high on cat towers.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

