KCAS Pets of the Week: Sydney and Snowball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is offering you a chance at love this Valentine’s Day with dogs up for adoption.

Sydney is a 7-year-old Dalmatian-American Staffordshire terrier mix. Even though she’s a bit older, she has tons of energy to run around with kids.

You could also adopt Snowball. Still a puppy at 7 months old, he’s very personable (including with other animals) and loves to give kisses.

For more information on adopting Cedar or any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.