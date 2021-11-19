KCAS Pets of the Week: Stan and Backpack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready for love and attention.

Stan if a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s a “sensitive boy” who loves people and toys. He rides well in the car and one of his favorite things to do is get chicken nuggets from the drive-thru. The shelter said he would be best suited for a calm household where he can get a lot of attention.

Or maybe Backpack, a miniature Pinscher mix who was found as a stray, is the right choice for you. Backpack is named for his “ample bottom.” He belongs with an owner who can help him manage his weight. The shelter says he is very sweet.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.