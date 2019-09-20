KCAS Pets of the Week: Sparky, Misty and Maisie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From an active pup to two climbing kittens, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your wish list covered with this week’s pets of the week.

First, meet Sparky. He’s a 4-year-old American Stafforshire terrier mix with a fun and sparkling personality, according to shelter workers.

Sparky arrived at KCAS because his owner didn’t have enough time for him. He’d love to find a new family who can include him in all of their activities.

Next up is Misty and Maisie. Both kittens love to climb and explore. Misty and Maisie are from the same litter and would love to be adopted together.

For more information about Sparky, Misty Maisie or any pet up for adoption, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.