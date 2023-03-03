Sheila and Jenson are waiting for their forever home at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to adopt a dog? The Kent County Animal Shelter has many looking for homes, including this week’s featured adoptable pets.

Sheila, 6, is a 50-pound Husky and German Shepherd mix who is ready for adoption. The shelter said she is food motivated and eager to learn new tricks. She is an active dog and would do well with a family who would take her on walks and adventures.

Jenson is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter described him as a “sensitive soul.” This calm and easy-going 70-pound pup enjoys being around other dogs. He can be shy at first but once he warms up, he is a dedicated companion.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.