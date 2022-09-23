GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat.

Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.

Scratch is a 2-year-old domestic medium hair mix. The shelter noted he has beautiful black and white markings. While he loves to hang out in the widow, he’s also very social and loves attention. He often walks right up to visitors at the shelter.

Scratch is up for election at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Sept. 23, 2022)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.