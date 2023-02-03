GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs — one a couch potato and the other a happy-go-lucky active boy.

Victor is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. He is very bow-legged and has an extra short muzzle, so he’s not the best dog for activity, though he has a good health prognosis. He likes to snuggle and relax. He does well in the car but does not like the cold weather.

Victor is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Feb. 3, 2023)

Scout is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who “likes to go, go go,” the shelter said. He would be good for someone who likes running or hiking. He loves to play with toys and people and eat treats.

Scout is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Scout is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy) Scout is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.