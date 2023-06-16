GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable dogs from the Kent County Animal Shelter are sweet and energetic.

Roscoe is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix. He was found as a stray, sheltering from the rain in the bushes in a backyard. Shelter staff said he’s very sweet, though he can get “chatty” when he’s excited, whimpering and grunting. He enjoys riding in the car and eating treats. He probably belongs in a quiet, low-key home.

Roscoe is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Scout is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he is energetic and likes to go on hikes and play in the yard. He also enjoys cuddling with people on the couch and watching TV.

He had to go to the shelter after his previous owners’ living situation changed and the real-life room at the shelter is not an equal substitute.

Scout is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.