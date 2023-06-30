GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are an independent cat and sweet dog.

Sasha is a 6-year-old schnauzer mix. The shelter said she’s sweet, loves people and likes riding in the car. Shelter officials reminded people interested in Sasha that she needs regular grooming because of her breed.

Sasha is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (June 30, 2023)

Catty is a 3-year-old domestic short-hair mix. This independent cutie would do best in a quiet, low-activity home but loves a good cat nip toy and chasing a toy mouse when she’s feeling feisty.

She can be bossy with other cats and dogs and loves having undivided attention.

Catty is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (June 30, 2023)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.