GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog.

Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.

Salt is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

“Salt is social and quiet. She likes attention and enjoys sitting on my lap or keyboard when writing medical records. But she’s also happy alone and likes snuggling in cozy corners. She is playful and likes to bat at cat toys if you play with her,” Dr. Davison said.

Larry is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Larry is a 5-year-old Hound and Great Dane mix. The shelter said he is a really “nice and very relaxed, laidback dog” who knows a few tricks.

While Larry does have heartworm disease, the shelter said he is getting medicine and that will continue to be covered after he is adopted.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.