KCAS Pets of the Week: Rusty and Aloha

Photos provided by the Kent County Animal Shelter show Rusty (left) and Aloha (right).

(WOOD) — This week’s pets of the week are two furry friends looking to start the new year with their new forever family.

Rusty has been at the Kent County Animal Shelter for more than 485 days.

“This guy deserves a home to call his own,” the shelter says.

Rusty is a young, spunky and playful guy who loves watching hockey, especially the Red Wings.

Rusty is a loyal pup who would do best in a home with no other pets.

Next is Aloha, a domestic shorthair cat who is about 5 years old. KCAS says Aloha is playful, cool cat who loves to cuddle with humans and hang out with other cats.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.