GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two loveable dogs.
Timmy is about 9 months old and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He was found as a stray in Richmond Park about a week ago.
He enjoys car rides and meeting new friends, but it does take him a few minutes to warm up. He is active due to his age but loves to climb into your lap to cuddle.
Roy is a 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. This well-mannered gentleman is looking for a home where he can spend his days lounging around and going for walks in the park. He enjoys playtime and gets excited when his favorite squeaker toy appears.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.