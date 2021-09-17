KCAS Pets of the Week: Roxi and Tonners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 18 months, our Pet of the Week segment with the Kent County Animal Shelter is back!

This week, we’re hoping to help find a home for Roxi, an 8-month-old boxer mix. She’s very energetic, but she’s sweet and loves people.

If you’re looking for a cat, you can consider Tonners, a domestic shorthair mix who has been with the animal shelter since July. She may be shy initially, but her personality will come out as she gets comfortable. She’s a senior cat, probably around age 12, so she’s looking for a quiet home.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.