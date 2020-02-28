KCAS Pets of the Week: Rodger, Dot and Rain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to adopt a pet, you might consider Rodger, one of this week’s featured pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Rodger is a beagle who came to the animal shelter as a stray. He is very friendly, loves to cuddle and go for walks.

You can also take home Dot, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier; or Rain the cat, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.