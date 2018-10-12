Pet of the Week

KCAS Pets of the Week: Rocky and Woody

Posted: Oct 12, 2018

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 02:54 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you like lap dogs of any size, you’ll love this week’s adoptable pets of the week.

First up is Rocky. He’s an American Staffordshire terrier mix who is about 2 years old.  While Rocky tips the scales at about 65 pounds, he still thinks he’s a lap dog.

Rocky is a lovable pup who is quite the cuddler. He will need to meet any other dogs in his future home face-to-face, just to make sure they’re a good match.

Next is Woody. He’s a high-energy pup who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray. Shelter workers say Woody is a young pup who is energetic, happy and always moving around.

If you're interested in adopting Rocky, Woody or any other animal at the Kent County Animal Shelter, visit its website or call 616.632.7300.

