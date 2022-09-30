GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a tiny kitten and a mature dog looking for a happy home.

Marble is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair mix. He was in foster care at the start of his life but is now ready for his forever home. He’s curious and playful. The shelter has many kittens, but they often get adopted quickly.

Rocky is a 12-year-old shepherd-hound mix. Shelter worker say he is very sweet and a “gentleman.” He is looking for a quiet home where he can snuggle. He has lived with other dogs and generally gets along with them.

Rocky is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.