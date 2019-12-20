KCAS Pets of the Week: Rhubarb and 3 cats

Pet of the Week

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Rhubarb and three cats, the adoptable Pets of the Week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Rhubarb, who is around 4 years old. She just went up for adoption on Dec. 20, and she is sweet and quite calm.

>>View adoptable pets at the Kent County Animal Shelter

KCAS also has a number of cats that are currently up for adoption. Would a feline be a good addition for your family this holiday season?

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 