KCAS Pets of the Week: Rhubarb and 3 cats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Rhubarb and three cats, the adoptable Pets of the Week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Rhubarb, who is around 4 years old. She just went up for adoption on Dec. 20, and she is sweet and quite calm.

KCAS also has a number of cats that are currently up for adoption. Would a feline be a good addition for your family this holiday season?

For more information on adopting any of the pets at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.