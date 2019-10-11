KCAS Pets of the Week: Rengo and Hot Dog

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Rengo and Hot Dog, our featured Pets of the Week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Rengo, who is a 12-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. Rengo was surrendered to the shelter. He’s great with kids and other animals, is calm, trained and very sweet. Could he be a good fit for your family?

Next, meet Hot Dog. He’s a mixed breed who is around 7 years old. Hot Dog is quite calm, and one of his favorite treats is a hot dog! Could your home be his forever home?

The Kent County Animal Shelter is participating in Empty the Shelters, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation, on Saturday. For details on discounted adoptions, check out our story here.

For more information about Rengo, Hot Dog or any other pet up for adoption at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.