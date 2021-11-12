KCAS Pets of the Week: Rellow, Takido and Kishka

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD — This week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are three dogs, including a spunky senior and an adorable pair.

Rellow is a 9-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says he is a spunky senior looking for a calm environment to live out his golden years. He is currently in a foster home so if you’re interested in meeting him please call the shelter.

Takido and Kishka, both 5 years old, are a pair of dogs whose owner died and need a new home. The two are good-natured and love to go on trips. They do well in the car and with meeting new people.

Takido loves snacks and playing with as many toys as possible. Kishka is more mellow and likes hanging around on the couch with people.

The animal shelter would like to adopt the pair out together because they are bonded and because doing so would likely ease the stress of a new household after their owner’s death.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.