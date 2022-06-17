Rambo is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dog person or cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new friend.

One of this week’s featured adoptable pets is Rambo, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. The shelter said he would do best in a calm household and with another cat so he has a friend.

“Don’t have another cat-social cat already? Adopt two!” the shelter said.

If you want a dog, think about Pablo, a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier-Akita mix. He likes to go on walks, investigate with his nose and play with people.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.