GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a new furry friend, this week’s adoptable pets from Kent County Animal Shelter could be perfect additions to your family.

The animal shelter is ready to adopt out Radar, a 3-year-old mixed breed. He is a playful dog who loves his toys and giving affection. He is an intelligent guy who knows basic commands like sit, shake and lay down.

If you’re looking for a pet that is a bit smaller, take a look at Marlon Bundo. He is an adult American rabbit who enjoys pets, especially behind those big ears.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.