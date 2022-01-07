KCAS Pets of the Week: Polliwog the cat, Charles the rooster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Maybe you want to start the new year with a new pet. There are plenty to choose from at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

You could pick Polliwog, a 3-year-old domestic short hair mix. The shelter says he likes snuggling with other cats and is friendly with people.

Or if you have a little more space in your backyard, maybe you want to take home Charles, a rooster.

Angela Hollinshead from the shelter said it finds itself home to all sorts of different animals, including birds and chickens like Charles.

His precise breed is unknown because he was found, but he is believed to be a white leghorn.

If a flock has two roosters, they will often fight, so Charles would love a home with a flock of all lady chickens.

“We’re looking to find this guy a home as a pet, not as dinner,” Hollinshead said. “He’s a nice boy and we’d like to find him a nice coop that he can be the ruler of.”

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.