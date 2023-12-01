GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two playful puppies.

Piddler is a 6-month-old Aussie mix. This fun-loving goofball has endless curiosity. The shelter says that “his playful antics are sure to keep you entertained.”

Piddler is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Maya is available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Maya is a 4-month-old Labrador Retriever and American Staffordshire Terrier Mix. This sweet and affectionate pup is very playful and would make the perfect companion for anyone, the shelter said.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.