KCAS Pets of the Week: Peanut and Tippy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to skip the destructive puppy stage? This week's pets of the week are the perfect answer.
First up is Peanut. She’s an 8-year-old, 40-pound American Staffordshire terrier mix.
Peanut came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, but is very friendly. She loves to give kisses and play with squeaky toys. She appears to be house trained and has a nice energy level, making her a great addition to a family.
Next is Tippy, a Labrador retriever mix who is also about 8-years-old and arrived at KCAS as a stray. Don’t let her age fool you — shelter workers say she’s still quite energetic.
This fun-loving pup likes to play with toys and people, once she’s had a little time to get to know them. She also knows how to sit for treats and appears to be house trained.
KCAS says Tippy would fair best in a home with older children.
For more about Peanut, Tippy or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization's website or call 616.632.7304.