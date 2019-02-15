KCAS Pets of the Week: Peanut and Tippy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: Peanut and Tippy, who were available at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to skip the destructive puppy stage? This week's pets of the week are the perfect answer.
An undated courtesy photo of Peanut, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

An undated courtesy photo of Peanut, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter as of Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

First up is Peanut. She’s an 8-year-old, 40-pound American Staffordshire terrier mix.

Peanut came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, but is very friendly. She loves to give kisses and play with squeaky toys. She appears to be house trained and has a nice energy level, making her a great addition to a family.
A Feb. 15, 2019 photo of Tippy, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

A Feb. 15, 2019 photo of Tippy, who was available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Next is Tippy, a Labrador retriever mix who is also about 8-years-old and arrived at KCAS as a stray. Don’t let her age fool you — shelter workers say she’s still quite energetic.

This fun-loving pup likes to play with toys and people, once she’s had a little time to get to know them. She also knows how to sit for treats and appears to be house trained.

KCAS says Tippy would fair best in a home with older children.

For more about Peanut, Tippy or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization's website or call 616.632.7304.