Pet of the Week

KCAS Pets of the Week: Peanut and Tippy

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 01:39 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 01:39 PM EST

KCAS Pets of the Week: Peanut and Tippy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to skip the destructive puppy stage? This week's pets of the week are the perfect answer.

First up is Peanut. She’s an 8-year-old, 40-pound American Staffordshire terrier mix.

Peanut came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, but is very friendly. She loves to give kisses and play with squeaky toys. She appears to be house trained and has a nice energy level, making her a great addition to a family.

Next is Tippy, a Labrador retriever mix who is also about 8-years-old and arrived at KCAS as a stray. Don’t let her age fool you — shelter workers say she’s still quite energetic.

This fun-loving pup likes to play with toys and people, once she’s had a little time to get to know them. She also knows how to sit for treats and appears to be house trained.

KCAS says Tippy would fair best in a home with older children.

For more about Peanut, Tippy or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization's website or call 616.632.7304.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries