KCAS Pets of the Week: Peaches, Zelda and kitten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a chill dog or a curious kitten, this week’s pets of the week have you covered.

First up is Peaches. She’s a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who loves giving kisses and cuddling. Peaches is a curious pup, but she also loves laying in grass, napping on the coach and relaxing with her favorite people.

The Kent County Animal Shelter also has plenty of kittens looking for good homes. Zelda, a black neutered male, and his gray and white female friend are among them. Both kittens are spayed and neutered and ready for adoption.

For more about Peaches, Zelda or any other pet at KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.