Oscar is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to join your family.

Oscar is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s a “giant baby lapdog.” He’s easygoing and loves naps, but is also a goofball who is ready for adventures.

Oscar’s in foster care, so if you want to meet him, call the shelter to set up a time.

You can also choose Bass, also a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says Bass loves to play with toys and play fetch. He walks well on a leash and he is housetrained.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.